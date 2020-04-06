Kyrgios offers to help struggling Australians

Nick Kyrgios has vowed to help anyone who has fallen on hard times due to the coronavirus crisis by delivering food to their doorstep.

Australian world number 40 Kyrgios took to Instagram to offer his support for those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If ANYONE is not working/not getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough...please don't go to sleep with an empty stomach," Kyrgios wrote. "Don't be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will be more than happy to share what I have. Even just for a box of noodles, a load of bread or milk.

"I will drop it off at your doorstep, no questions asked."

Unemployment is expected to soar in Australia as a result of such unprecedented times, with businesses forced to close.

Kyrgios also played a huge part in raising funds for the bushfire crisis in his homeland earlier this year.