Kyrgios glad to see tennis 'on the map again'

The Australian is one of a number of ATP and WTA players to feature in the Netflix series, which was made available on Friday.

Kyrgios gets his Australian Open campaign underway this week against Roman Safiullin, and expressed his excitement about the future of the sport.

"[The documentary is a] massive opportunity for my brand to get out there," Kyrgios told the ATP Tour website. "It's just so important for tennis. I think we've got so many great personalities, so many young personalities, and so many colourful athletes.

"Frances [Tiafoe], [Carlos] Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, these guys are great tennis players and great people as well.

"I think when the big three settle down and end up retiring, it's so important that these guys are on showcase globally.

"Tennis is one of the most global sports in the world. We need it to be successful."

Kyrgios won the doubles at the Australian Open last year with Thanasi Kokkinakis, before reaching the singles final at Wimbledon in what was a productive season for the 27-year-old.

"I'm definitely a fun kid who grew up in a very quiet sort of town with my family. It's obviously pretty cool to see how far I've come," Kyrgios added.

"But I think the later episodes as well, following me around Wimbledon, that type of stuff, will be super exciting.

"I'm just glad that tennis is on the map again. I think it's one of the main talking points, one of the biggest sports right now, obviously with the Netflix documentary dropping."