Kvitova forced to withdraw after press conference fall

The 11th seed's participation in the second grand slam of the year is over, though, due to a freak injury suffered as she was carrying out media duties after her opening match.

Kvitova - a two-time Wimbledon champion - is hoping to recover in time for the grass-court season following such an unfortunate setback.

"It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," she tweeted on Tuesday.

"During my post-match press conference on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle. Unfortunately, after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it.

"It's incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover for the grass court season."