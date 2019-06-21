Kerber survives Garcia test to march on at Mallorca Open

Kerber grafted out a 6-3 7-6 (7-5) victory over Caroline Garcia to set up a last-four clash with Belinda Bencic.

Bencic earned a 6-2 6-2 win against 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova, whose recent run to the French Open caught the eye.

Kerber, who suffered a shock first-round exit last month at Roland Garros, said Garcia had given her "a really tough match".

But with Wimbledon less than a fortnight away, that should stand 31-year-old Kerber in good stead.

She added: "It's great to have a lot of good matches against the best players, that's why we are here."

Bencic has shot up from No.37 to No.7 in the world rankings since the turn of the year and Kerber said: "I think it will be another good match against Belinda.

"We know each other really well. She's playing unbelievable tennis this year so it will be a really good match on a really high level."

Anastasija Sevastova will face Sofia Kenin in the other semi-final. Sevastova beat China's Yafan Wang 6-2 6-1 in the quarter-finals and Kenin fought back to see off Elise Mertens 1-6 6-1 6-3.

Away from the Mallorca Open, 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard suffered the frustration of failing to qualify for next week's WTA tournament in Eastbourne.

Bouchard was thrashed 6-2 6-0 by France's world No.95 Fiona Ferro in their preliminary match.