LaLiga
Tennis

Jabeur earns Kovinic revenge in Charleston

Ons Jabeur earned revenge on Danka Kovinic with a 6-3 6-0 hammering in the semi-finals of the MUSC Health Women's Open.

Getty Images

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

It was only a week ago the No.1 seed was defeated by the same opponent on the same Charleston court at the same stage at the Volvo Car Open.

But a day on from needing just 45 minutes to hammer Nao Hibino 6-1 6-0, Jabeur required a little more than 90 minutes to progress to Monday's (AEST) showpiece.

Jabeur is now 18-7 for the year, with only Garbine Muguruza holding more wins on the WTA Tour in 2021.

On the other side of the draw, Astra Sharma overcame Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.

Sharma, 25, ended the 19-year-old's eight-match winning streak, which had included the first title of her career last week in Bogota.

Trailing 5-6 in the first set, Sharma saved four set points to force a tiebreaker, in which she converted her only set point.

It marks Sharma's second WTA final and her first in two years.

News Football tennis Danka Kovinic Ons Jabeur WTA Tour
Previous Rublev sets up Tsitsipas final
Read
Rublev sets up Tsitsipas final
Next

Latest Stories

>