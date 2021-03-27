Injured Halep withdraws from Miami Open

WATCH the Miami Open LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Halep beat Caroline Garcia in the second round in Florida on Friday (AEDT), but an issue with the world No.3's right shoulder prevented her from facing Anastasija Sevastova.

The two-time grand slam champion said: "I'm very sorry to I have to pull out of the singles and doubles at the Miami Open, but my injury doesn't let me play here as expected.

"I'm sad that I can't continue, I wanted to come here to give my best and play many matches but unfortunately I can't.

"Hopefully next year I will come back healthy and better."

Sevastova will face either French Open champion Iga Swiatek or Ana Konjuh in the Round of 16.