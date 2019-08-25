Hurkacz claims maiden title at Winston-Salem Open

Hurkacz made Polish history as the No.3 seed stunned Paire 6-3 3-6 6-3 at the ATP 250 tournament in North Carolina on Sunday (AEST).

The 22-year-old became the first Pole to win a tour-level title since Wojtek Fibak in 1982 after breaking serve on five occasions against Paire.

Contesting his first ATP final, Hurkacz defeated four consecutive seeded opponents to celebrate a maiden trophy following wins over No.16 seed Feliciano Lopez, No.10 seed Frances Tiafoe and No.2 seed Denis Shapovalov before trumping Paire.

Hurkacz, who withstood a brief rain delay in the decider, will now head into the US Open with confidence.

He will open his Flushing Meadows campaign against another Frenchman, Jeremy Chardy, while Paire is set to face Brayden Schnur.