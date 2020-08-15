Halep ends Begu's week to reach Prague final

WATCH LIVE coverage of the WTA Tour only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

World No.2 Halep claimed a 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 victory in the Czech capital and has the chance to extend her winning streak to nine matches having won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February before the WTA Tour's suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Begu deserves immense credit having spent seven hours on court over her first three matches and having to conclude a three-set quarter-final triumph over Sara Sorribes Tormo earlier in the day with rain having delayed the match.

"I didn't play my best tennis but also she was tired, so in my opinion, it was a good match," Halep said.

"I'm really happy that I could win it. It's always tough to play against her. She's a great player."

Awaiting in Monday's (AEST) final is No.3 seed Elise Mertens, who defeated former finalist Kristyna Pliskova 7-5 7-6 (7-4) in the day's earlier last-four contest.