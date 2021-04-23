Halep avenges Alexandrova to reach Stuttgart semi

WATCH WTA Stuttgart LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

After losing her two previous matches to the Russian, Halep said she learnt from her defeat at the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne earlier this year.

"I knew she would play fast and flat, so I had to make her run more - I learnt my lesson," Halep said.

"It's a big plus to have beaten these two girls who beat me before."

Halep also avenged Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in straight sets on Friday (AEST) to set up the match against Alexandrova.

Halep will face No.5 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who defeated Anett Kontaveit 7-5 4-6 6-1 to reach the semi-finals.