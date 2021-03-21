Six Nations
Fernandez and Golubic to contest Monterrey decider

Leylah Fernandez and Viktorija Golubic will go head-to-head in the Monterrey Open after progressing on Sunday (AEDT).

Canadian teenager Fernandez reached her second career WTA Tour singles final thanks to a 7-5 7-5 win over No.7 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The 18-year-old Fernandez, whose first final came via last year's Mexican Open in Acapulco, where she lost, converted six of nine break points and hit 35 winners.

Standing in Fernandez's way is Switzerland player Golubic.

Golubic upstaged No.8 seed Ann Li 6-2 6-4 to become the first qualifier to advance to the Monterrey Open final in the tournament's history.

The 28-year-old Golubic also reached the Lyon Open final two weeks ago – beaten by Clara Tauson.

