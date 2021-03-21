Fernandez and Golubic to contest Monterrey decider

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Canadian teenager Fernandez reached her second career WTA Tour singles final thanks to a 7-5 7-5 win over No.7 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The 18-year-old Fernandez, whose first final came via last year's Mexican Open in Acapulco, where she lost, converted six of nine break points and hit 35 winners.

Standing in Fernandez's way is Switzerland player Golubic.

Golubic upstaged No.8 seed Ann Li 6-2 6-4 to become the first qualifier to advance to the Monterrey Open final in the tournament's history.

The 28-year-old Golubic also reached the Lyon Open final two weeks ago – beaten by Clara Tauson.