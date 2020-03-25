Federer to donate 1m Swiss francs to aid families

The 20-time grand slam champion said the donation he and his wife Mirka made is "just a start" and urged others to help those most in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
Switzerland has 10,456 confirmed cases of the virus, with 145 people having died.
In a typically classy post, Federer wrote on Instagram post: "These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind.
We must help families in need quickly and unbureaucratically. Mirka and I have donated to a newly established emergency assistance fund for families in Switzerland. The fund is managed by “Winterhilfe”, a trusted partner of our foundation and highly experienced to support vulnerable people for decades. From tomorrow March 26, the “Fund for families in need“ will be functional and ready to make contributions such as vouchers for food and child care services and where necessary. Check out the link in my bio for information. Wir müssen Familien in einer Notlage schnell und unbürokratisch helfen. Mirka und ich unterstützen einen neu eingerichteten “Fonds für Familien in Not“ in der Schweiz. Der Fonds wird vom Verein Winterhilfe verwaltet, einem vertrauenswürdigen Partner unserer Stiftung und seit Jahrzehnten erfahren in der Unterstützung bedürftiger Menschen. Ab morgen, dem 26. März, ist dieser bereit, Beiträge zu leisten, wie zum Beispiel Gutscheine für Lebensmittel oder Kinderbetreuung. Weitere Informationen findet Ihr im Profil Link. Nous devons aider les familles en cas de détresse rapidement et d’une manière non-bureaucratique. Mirka et moi soutenons un nouveau fonds d'aide d'urgence aux familles en Suisse. Le fonds est géré par l’organisation Secours d’Hiver, partenaire de confiance de notre fondation et expérimenté dans le soutien aux personnes touchées par la précarité depuis des décennies. À partir de demain, le 26 mars, le fonds pour les familles dans le besoin est prêt à apporter des contributions, telles que des bons d'alimentation ou de garde d'enfants. Pour plus d’informations > aller sur bio.
These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy! Dies sind herausfordernde Zeiten für uns alle und niemand sollte zurückgelassen werden. Mirka und ich haben beschlossen, persönlich eine Million Schweizer Franken für die am stärksten gefährdeten Familien in der Schweiz zu spenden. Unser Beitrag ist nur ein Anfang. Wir hoffen, dass sich andere anschließen, um noch mehr bedürftige Familien zu unterstützen. Gemeinsam können wir diese Krise überwinden! Bleibt gesund! Nous vivons une période difficile pour nous tous et personne ne doit être laissé pour compte. Mirka et moi avons décidé de personnellement faire don d'un million de francs suisses aux familles les plus défavorisées en Suisse. Notre contribution n'est qu'un début. Nous espérons que d'autres se joindront à nous pour aider encore plus de familles dans le besoin. Ensemble, nous pouvons surmonter cette crise! Restez en bonne santé!
The ATP Tour has cancelled all tennis through to June 7, wiping out the clay-court season.