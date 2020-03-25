Federer to donate 1m Swiss francs to aid families

The 20-time grand slam champion said the donation he and his wife Mirka made is "just a start" and urged others to help those most in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Switzerland has 10,456 confirmed cases of the virus, with 145 people having died.

In a typically classy post, Federer wrote on Instagram post: "These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind.

"Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

"Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!"

The ATP Tour has cancelled all tennis through to June 7, wiping out the clay-court season.