Federer and Bencic retain Hopman Cup for Swiss

Federer struck the first blow for the defending champion in what could be the last edition of the event, beating Zverev 6-4 6-2 in Perth.

Kerber kept the tie alive by winning the second rubber in straight sets, Bencic going down 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

There was a sense of deja-vu as the same quartet returned to the court to decide who would claim the title, just as it did last year.

Zverev and Kerber were unable to gain revenge for their loss 12 months ago, as Bencic and Federer won 4-0 1-4 4-3 (5-4) in an absorbing last rubber.

Switzerland has now won the Hopman Cup on four occasions, with Germany unable to halt a 24-year wait to lift the trophy.

Federer's winning streak in Australia stands at 23 matches, while Kerber won all four singles rubbers this week.

There are doubts over the future of the Hopman Cup with the ATP World Team Cup set to be introduced next year.