Edmund upset in Eastbourne semis

Home hopeful Edmund was the only remaining seed in the final four, but he was no match for Fritz, who booked an all-American final against Sam Querrey.

Edmund pushed Fritz all the way in the opener, going deep into a tie break, but he struggled to recover after squandering five set points and falling behind.

The No.3 seed was immediately broken in the second and went down 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 on a gruelling day.

Meanwhile, Querrey was taken the distance by Thomas Fabbiano but ran out a 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 winner.

At the Antalya Open, teenager Miomir Kecmanovic reached the final but was still waiting to learn the identity of his opponent because of a weather delay.

Kecmanovic, who is 19, upset Jordan Thompson in the first semi-final on centre court.

Lorenzo Sonego led Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 5-5 in the other last-four match before rain hit and was not able to be completed, meaning the contest will run into Sunday (AEST).