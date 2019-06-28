Copa America
Edmund upset in Eastbourne semis

British No.1 Kyle Edmund fell short of the Nature Valley International final as he lost in straight sets to Taylor Fritz.

Home hopeful Edmund was the only remaining seed in the final four, but he was no match for Fritz, who booked an all-American final against Sam Querrey.

Edmund pushed Fritz all the way in the opener, going deep into a tie break, but he struggled to recover after squandering five set points and falling behind.

The No.3 seed was immediately broken in the second and went down 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 on a gruelling day.

Meanwhile, Querrey was taken the distance by Thomas Fabbiano but ran out a 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 winner.

At the Antalya Open, teenager Miomir Kecmanovic reached the final but was still waiting to learn the identity of his opponent because of a weather delay.

Kecmanovic, who is 19, upset Jordan Thompson in the first semi-final on centre court.

Lorenzo Sonego led Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 5-5 in the other last-four match before rain hit and was not able to be completed, meaning the contest will run into Sunday (AEST).

