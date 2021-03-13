Ebden retires to put Medvedev into final

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The No.1 seed and world No.3 will face French No.93-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert for the title.

World No.287 Ebden left the court for a medical timeout after the first set, returning with his movement clearly compromised.

"It's a real shame for Ebden," Medvedev, who will take the world No.2 spot from Rafael Nadal in Monday's latest ATP rankings, said.

"He's had a dream week with this semi-final from qualifying.

"And today, up to his injury, he was almost playing better than me."