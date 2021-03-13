Six Nations
Tennis

Ebden retires to put Medvedev into final

Daniil Medvedev made it into the Marseille ATP final after Aussie qualifier Matthew Ebden retired injured with their semi-final at 6-4 3-0 in the Russian's favour on Sunday (AEDT).

Getty Images

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The No.1 seed and world No.3 will face French No.93-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert for the title.

World No.287 Ebden left the court for a medical timeout after the first set, returning with his movement clearly compromised.

"It's a real shame for Ebden," Medvedev, who will take the world No.2 spot from Rafael Nadal in Monday's latest ATP rankings, said.

"He's had a dream week with this semi-final from qualifying.

"And today, up to his injury, he was almost playing better than me."

News tennis Daniil Medvedev Matthew Ebden
Previous Paire blasts ATP tour as 'sad, boring, ridiculous'
Read
Paire blasts ATP tour as 'sad, boring, ridiculous'
Next Dubai delight ends title wait for Muguruza
Read
Dubai delight ends title wait for Muguruza

Latest Stories

>