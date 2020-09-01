Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Zverev progress at US Open

Zverev and Tsitsipas, two players capable of threatening Djokovic in New York, posted strong first-round wins at Flushing Meadows.

Zverev, a semi-finalist at the Australian Open this year, needed more than three hours to get past Kevin Anderson 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-3 7-5.

The 2017 US Open finalist, Anderson was unable to take his chances, converting just two of five break points as Zverev capitalised on three of his four.

Zverev has never been beyond the fourth round at the US Open, but the German fifth seed could challenge this year.

Awaiting Zverev in the second round is Brandon Nakashima, who beat Paolo Lorenzi in his opener.

Tsitsipas matched his best result at the US Open by reaching the second round with a 6-2 6-1 6-1 thrashing of Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The Greek fourth seed dominated Spain's Ramos-Vinolas, losing just 18 points on serve and not facing a break point.

Djokovic, the world number one, cruised through on what was a good day for the seeds.

After improving to 23-0 this year by winning the Western & Southern Open, Djokovic showed few signs of fatigue despite a second-set battle.

Djokovic maintained his record of having never lost in the first round at the US Open, improving that record to 15-0.

The world number one is set to face a tougher battle in the second round, where Brit Kyle Edmund awaits.

Edmund was too good for Alexander Bublik 2-6 7-5 7-5 6-0, but has lost five of his six meetings with Djokovic.

Of the 16 men's seeds in action, 13 advanced.