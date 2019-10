Djokovic to face Millman in Japan final

The world No.1 needed one hour and 29 minutes to record a 6-3 6-4 triumph over the No.3 seed, meaning he is still yet to drop a set in his first appearance at the tournament in Tokyo.

John Millman is the last man standing in Djokovic's way of a 76th title on the ATP Tour, the Australian having progressed from the first semi-final with victory over Reilly Opelka.

Djokovic has dropped his own serve just twice in four matches so far, albeit he was forced to save four break points against Goffin, who was crowned champion at the event two years ago.

However, the No.1 seed recorded early breaks in each set and won 87 per cent of points on his first serve. Even when there was an occasional glimmer of hope for Goffin, sublime defence helped Djokovic get out of trouble.

Millman, meanwhile, continued his remarkable run at the tournament by beating Opelka 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

The world No.80 had to save three match points in qualifying just to make the main draw, while he also fell a set down in his last-32 meeting with Adrian Mannarino.

However, he has now won eight consecutive sets to reach his second ATP Tour final.