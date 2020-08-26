Djokovic cruises into quarter-finals

The Serbian never looked in danger as he recorded a 6-2 6-4 victory over Sandgren at the ATP 1000 tournament.

The world number one withdrew from the doubles on Sunday due to neck pain and required treatment numerous times during his win against Ricardas Berankis in the second round on Monday.

He did not look troubled against Sandgren, though, breaking the American in the first game of the match to kick-start a routine win.

Sandgren did earn three consecutive break points with Djokovic serving at 4-3 in the second set, but the top seed struck a wonderful forehand drop volley and eventually held his serve.

The 17-time grand slam winner improved to 20-0 in 2020 and will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarter-finals. It is his 84th ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final, only trailing Rafael Nadal (92) and Roger Federer (87).