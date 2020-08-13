Djokovic confirms US Open participation August 13, 2020 13:57 Novak Djokovic confirmed he will travel to the United States to play at the Western and Southern Open and US Open. Getty Images Novak Djokovic will take part in the US Open and play the Western and Southern Open beforehand. I’m happy to confirm that I‘ll participate at #CincyTennis and #USOpen this year. It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited 😃💪🏼 https://t.co/qgxSTHrKK4 pic.twitter.com/tg6rgwfFqm — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 13, 2020 News tennis Novak Djokovic US Open Previous Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS Read Next Latest Stories August 13, 2020 13:57 Djokovic confirms US Open participation August 13, 2020 09:25 Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS August 12, 2020 18:35 Martic bows out in Prague but Mertens progresses August 11, 2020 20:26 Serena makes winning return in battle with Pera August 11, 2020 17:03 Halep edges Hercog on WTA Tour return in Prague August 10, 2020 19:18 Bouchard back with a win before storm halts play August 9, 2020 22:36 Ferro stuns Kontaveit in Palermo August 8, 2020 21:47 Kontaveit and Ferro to battle for Palermo title August 7, 2020 00:02 US Open wildcards for Murray and Clijsters August 6, 2020 04:17 Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS