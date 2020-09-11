Djere savours Schwartzman upset

The tournament in Kitzbuhel is wide open with three of the four the semi-finalists being qualifiers after Argentine Schwartzman – the last seed left – went down to defeat in the last eight.

Djere triumphed 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 in one hour and 53 minutes, having lost his previous two matches against the world No.13.

"We played twice before this, so I knew it would be a really tough match with lots of running and fighting and that is what I got," Djere, who also saw off the highly-rated Jannik Sinner in the previous round, said.

"I played really good from the beginning until the end. It was a good match and I am really happy that I made it through to the semi-finals."

The semi-finals will see Djere play Yannick Hanfmann, who beat fellow German Maximilian Marterer 6-2 7-5.

Marc-Andrea Huesler followed up his shock win over No.1 seed Fabio Fognini on Friday (AEST) with a 6-4 6-3 win over veteran Feliciano Lopez, making this the first time in ATP Tour history where three qualifiers made the last four.

Eyeing his first ATP title, Miomir Kecmanovic – now the highest-ranked player left at No.47 – dug deep to beat Federico Delbonis 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 and book a meeting with Huesler on Sunday (AEST).