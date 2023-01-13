Defending champion Kokkinakis falls short

The Australian forced a deciding set against Roberto Bautista Agut, but it was the Spaniard who prevailed 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-3.

Bautista Agut will face Soonwoo Kwon in the final, after the world No.84 defeated Norrie's compatriot Jack Draper 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (2-7) 6-3.

Across the Tasman Sea, Cameron Norrie will get a chance to cap his New Zealand homecoming with a title at the Auckland Open.

The British No.1, who spent much of his childhood in New Zealand and Auckland specifically, reached his first ATP Tour-level final in the city in 2019, and has repeated that feat this time out.

Norrie made light work of Jenson Brooksby, winning 6-3 6-4.

He will face Richard Gasquet, who progressed via walkover because of Constant Lestienne's withdrawal through injury, in the final.

Norrie has won all six of his matches this season, three in Auckland and three at the United Cup, where he beat Rafael Nadal.

"It was an absolute battle with Jenson. A lot of long rallies and I know how well he competes, so it was nice to get it done in straight sets," Norrie said.

"He puts the ball in such awkward parts off the court and I had to come up with a lot of really tough shots on the run and a lot of big passes."I was able to serve it out and stay really calm and get over the line, but he's a great player."