Coric pulls out of Wimbledon

The Croatian was seeded No.14 for the grass-court grand slam and sat in Roger Federer's section of the draw.

Matteo Berrettini has been shuffled into Coric's spot and the No.17 seed will take on Aljaz Bedene, while lucky loser Canadian Brayden Schnur meets Marcos Baghdatis.

Jan-Lennard Struff moves into Berrettini's original place, meaning a showdown with Radu Albot.

The late change arguably makes Federer's draw tougher, with the Swiss himself having tipped Berrettini to make an impact at the All England Club.

Victories in Budapest and Stuttgart this season have highlighted the threat posed by the Italian, who is ranked No.20 in the world.