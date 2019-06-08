Clinical Barty queen of clay after Paris triumph

The magnitude of the occasion appeared to get to unseeded teenager Vondrousova in her first Major final and the clinical Barty took advantage, breezing to a 6-1 6-3 victory.

The Australian, playing her first grand slam singles final after a doubles triumph at the US Open last year, became the first Australian since Margaret Court 46 years ago to be crowned champion at Roland Garros.

Vondrousova, playing on Court Philippe-Chatrier for the first time, was brushed aside by a steely Barty, who took just 72 minutes to seal a victory that will move her up to a career-high No.2 in the rankings.

The No.8 seed dismantled 19-year-old after the start was delayed by an hour and a half because of the time it took Dominic Thiem to beat Novak Djokovic in the second men's semi-final on the main show court.

Barty's triumph comes after a 21-month hiatus from tennis, during which time she showcased her cricket skills for Brisbane Heat Women's Big Bash League.

"It's unbelievable. I'm a little speechless. It was incredible. I played pretty much the perfect match today. It's just been a crazy couple of weeks," Barty said.

"I was nervous. Marketa's had an amazing season, she's just starting her climb. She's going to be in many more grand slam finals. It was really nice to play her today.

"It's a special place for Australians. Obviously, Sam [Stosur] has been so close before and I'm just so proud, it's really been an incredible few weeks."

Barty's triumph ended an eight-year wait for another Major singles success for Australia, stretching back to Stosur's 2011 US Open victory.