Clijsters comeback delayed due to knee injury

Kim Clijsters will not make her comeback at the start of next season due to a knee injury but remains as "determined as ever" to play at the highest level again.

The four-time grand slam champion sprung a major surprise in September by announcing she was coming out of retirement at the age of 36.

However, Clijsters revealed her WTA Tour return will have to wait.

"It's a setback but I'm determined as ever to get back to the game I love. I really appreciate all your support and encouragement."

The Belgian, a mother of three, retired in 2012 after winning 41 singles titles. 

Clijsters is eligible for unlimited wildcards at WTA tournaments as a former world number one, but she will have to play three tournaments or earn 10 points to re-establish a ranking.

