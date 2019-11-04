Clijsters comeback delayed due to knee injury

The four-time grand slam champion sprung a major surprise in September by announcing she was coming out of retirement at the age of 36.
However, Clijsters revealed her WTA Tour return will have to wait.
"It's a setback but I'm determined as ever to get back to the game I love. I really appreciate all your support and encouragement."
The Belgian, a mother of three, retired in 2012 after winning 41 singles titles.
Clijsters is eligible for unlimited wildcards at WTA tournaments as a former world number one, but she will have to play three tournaments or earn 10 points to re-establish a ranking.