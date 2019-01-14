Boulter wins first-to-10 final-set tie-break at Australian Open

Katie Boulter became the first main-draw winner of an Australian Open super tie-break after stunning 2015 semi-finalist Ekaterina Makarova in Melbourne on Monday.

The Australian Open introduced the first-to-10 tie-break format in deciding sets for this year's grand slam.

British player Boulter was the first to win in the new format following her 6-0 4-6 7-6 (10-6) victory against former world number eight Makarova at Melbourne Park.

Boulter needed 78 minutes in the final set and two hours, 24 minutes in total to advance to the second round on day one.

The 22 year-old, who made it past the first round of a slam for just the second time, will meet 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka next.