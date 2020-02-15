Six Nations
Tennis

Bertens reaches Russia semis as Kvitova withdraws

Kiki Bertens's bid to retain her St Petersburg Ladies Trophy title remains alive but Petra Kvitova's run in Russia came to an end as she pulled out because of illness.

Getty Images

World No.8 Bertens defeated teenage qualifier Anastasia Potapova 6-4 7-6 (7-3) having staved off three set points in a second set in which she was 5-2 down.

Bertens will face Ekaterina Alexandrova next after she was handed a walkover when No.3 seed Kvitova withdrew.

No.1 seed Belinda Bencic was ousted by Maria Sakkari in three sets, with Elena Rybakina beating Oceane Dodin in the other quarter-final.

At the Thailand Open, world number four Elina Svitolina suffered a surprise straight-sets loss to Nao Hibino, who was joined in the semi-finals by Magda Linette, Patricia Maria Tig and Leonie Kung.

News tennis WTA Petra Kvitova Kiki Bertens Elina Svitolina Belinda Bencic Nao Hibino Elena Rybakina Magda Linette Ekaterina Alexandrova
Previous Thompson stuns top seed Isner in New York
Read
Thompson stuns top seed Isner in New York
Next Monfils makes it seven in a row
Read
Monfils makes it seven in a row

Latest Stories