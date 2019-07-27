ICC
Bertens battles into Palermo semis

Kiki Bertens moved within one victory of the WTA Palermo Open final after outlasting Jasmine Paolini.

Bertens, the No.1 seed, battled to a 6-4 1-6 6-1 win over her Italian opponent as she reached the semi-finals in Sicily.

World No.5  Bertens needed almost two hours to seal her spot in the final four, with the match finishing past 01:00am (local time).

Next up for Bertens is Spaniard Paula Badosa who made light work of Arantxa Rus 6-2 6-1.

Russian lucky loser Liudmila Samsonova stunned No.7 seed Fiona Ferro in a marathon 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-4 victory, while No.8 seed Jil Teichmann advanced after Anna-Lena Friedsam retired because of injury when trailing 6-0 1-0.

At the Baltic Open, No.6 seed Anastasia Potapova reached the semi-finals with a 6-4 0-6 6-4 win over Patricia Maria Tig.

No1 seed and home favourite Anastasija Sevastova was too good for Irina Bara 7-6 (7-3) 6-2, Katarzyna Kawa beat Chloe Paquet 6-2 6-2 and Bernarda Pera trumped Nina Stojanovic 4-6 6-4 6-3.

