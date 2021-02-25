Barty withdraws from Qatar Open

After losing to Danielle Collins at the Adelaide International, Barty confirmed her withdrawal from the Qatar Open, which begins on 1 March.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Barty confirmed she will follow world number three Simona Halep and 2019 US Open winn Bianca Andreescu in sitting out the event in Doha.

“Unfortunately I have withdrawn from the Qatar Total Open with a left leg injury,” Barty said.

“I wish the tournament a safe and successful event and hope to play there next year.

“Thank you to the event organisers and the WTA for all the work you are doing, I look forward to competing again in Miami in a few weeks time.”