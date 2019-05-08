Barty through to Madrid Open quarter-finals

Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep have each won two of the last four titles in the Spanish capital and both are still in the running in 2019.

Reigning champion Kvitova won her third Madrid Open title last year, beating Kiki Bertens in the final.

She will take on the Dutchwoman again in the last eight after defeating Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-3.

Halep was at her imperious best against world number 46 Kuzmova, dropping just 12 points in a 44-minute contest.

"I played nearly perfect," said a delighted Halep.

That could spell trouble for Ashleigh Barty, with the ninth seed next in line for Halep.

Meanwhile, Australian Ashleigh Barty needed three sets to get past Yulia Putintseva 4-6 6-1 6-2, while Bertens comfortably saw off Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 6-2.

But it is a stacked field, with world number one Naomi Osaka also in the mix at the event.

