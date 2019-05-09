LaLiga
Barty party over as Halep ends record run

Ashley Barty's 11-match winning streak is over after the Australian was knocked out of the Madrid Open 7-5, 7-5 by Simona Halep in their semi-final.

The world number-three proved a step-up in class for the Australian, who has risen to ninth in the WTA rankings amid a run of form that saw her capture the Miami Open - her breakthrough tour win - and cruise into the final eight on the hot clay of Madrid. 

While the Australian held her own for large swathes of the match: 

The Romanian proved too strong in an event she has won twice before. 

The win represented the fourth time in her career Halep has advanced to the semi-finals.

