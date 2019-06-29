Barty insists arm 'feeling good'

The new world No.1 tasted grand slam success for the first time at the French Open and followed that up with another tournament success at the Birmingham Classic last week.

The Australian then withdrew from her final event before Wimbledon in Eastbourne as she managed a bone stress injury in her right arm, but has been back on the practice court since Thursday.

"It's impossible to play it as a normal event because Wimbledon isn't a normal event. For us, in my opinion, it's one of the most incredible weeks on the calendar"



"Yeah, it [my arm] has been good," Barty, who faces China's Zheng Saisai in the first round, said.

"It's been a really good couple of days. It was nice to stay off the court for a few days, started hitting again on Thursday.

"As far as we're going, everything has kind of worked out well with monitoring our loads, all those kind of things. So feeling good.

"It's a little bit bizarre coming into Wimbledon having only played one grass court tournament.

"We feel like we've been striking the ball really well, we're comfortable with the grass under our feet.

"Now it's about coming out this week and try to continue do all the little things right, so come my first-round match I can play as best as I can. Regardless of a win or a loss, it's about trying to go about it the right way beforehand and then enjoying the match."

Barty, 23, goes into Wimbledon as favourite but does not see herself that way as she adjusts to life at the top of the WTA rankings.

She said: "I don't know if I'm the favourite for Wimbledon. I think I need to try and get through this first round first and foremost.

"Obviously the process, what we've been going through, has been working. There's no need for me to change that. I've enjoyed every single minute of that. There have been some really tough times and some incredible times.

"We celebrated after the French Open. We celebrated after Birmingham. Nothing really gets out of hand. But it's important to celebrate the accolades and the milestones you do reach."

On being number one in the world, Barty added: "It's new feeling for me. Something that I've never experienced before.

"We're still trying to go about all of our business, all of our preparations the same way. We know what we've been doing has been working. For us, it's about trying to keep that normality as much as possible.

"There's more attention, there's more of that outside noise. But from what we're trying to do on the court, it hasn't really changed much."