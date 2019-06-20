Barty chasing top spot after Osaka Birmingham loss

The likelihood of Australian Barty jumping to the top spot grew when WTA rankings leader Osaka was beaten in the last 16 of the Birmingham Classic.

Osaka slipped to a 6-2 6-3 defeat against Kazakhstan's world number 43 Yulia Putintseva, dealing a blow to her preparations for Wimbledon.

Second seed Barty went safely through to the quarter-finals as a 6-3 6-1 winner against American Jennifer Brady but must capture the title to depose Osaka.