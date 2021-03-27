Barty breezes past Ostapenko in Miami

WATCH the Miami Open LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Defending champion Barty was denied on five set-point chances in the final game of the first set before claiming it on a service winner after 37 minutes.

Former French Open champion Ostapenko broke 2019 Roland Garros champion Barty for a 2-0 lead to start the second set, but then surrendered the final six games, Barty looking much more impressive than she did in her three-set battle to subdue Kristina Kucova in her opening match.

"I was a lot sharper today," Barty said. "I felt like today was a lot cleaner. I felt like I really needed to be ready from the first ball."

Barty, who has spent 68 weeks atop the rankings, said she gained more confidence from her off-court work than her victories this week.

"I gain my confidence from all the work I do with my team," the Australian, who needed 50 hours to travel to Miami from Australia, said.

"We got here safely and I've been well prepared and now we're enjoying the sunshine."

Next up for Barty will be either No.14 seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus or No.24 seed Angelique Kerber of Germany, who face off later Saturday in a battle of former world number ones.