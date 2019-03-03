Six Nations
Azarenka claims first title since birth of son

Victoria Azarenka savoured a "special" first title since giving birth after the former world number one and Zheng Saisai were crowned Mexican Open doubles champions.

Azarenka broke down in tears after a first-round defeat to Laura Siegemund at the Australian Open in January as she spoke of her struggle to regain top form.

The 29-year-old was all smiles in Acapulco on Saturday, though, after she and Zheng combined to defeat Guiliana Olmos and Desirae Krawczyk 6-1 6-2.

Azarenka's triumph was her first since her son, Leo, was born in 2016 and the popular Belarusian revelled in being back in the winner's circle.

"It was a last-minute call, but it turned out to be a pretty great week," Azarenka said.

"This whole week has been quite a ride, so I'm happy to be standing here with a trophy. It's my first title since being a mom, so it's quite special."

