Azarenka claims first title since birth of son

Azarenka broke down in tears after a first-round defeat to Laura Siegemund at the Australian Open in January as she spoke of her struggle to regain top form.

The 29-year-old was all smiles in Acapulco on Saturday, though, after she and Zheng combined to defeat Guiliana Olmos and Desirae Krawczyk 6-1 6-2.

Azarenka's triumph was her first since her son, Leo, was born in 2016 and the popular Belarusian revelled in being back in the winner's circle.

"It was a last-minute call, but it turned out to be a pretty great week," Azarenka said.

"This whole week has been quite a ride, so I'm happy to be standing here with a trophy. It's my first title since being a mom, so it's quite special."