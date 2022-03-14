Australia replaces Russia in Billie Jean King Cup

Russia, which won both competitions in 2021, has been suspended from competing in international team events following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

As the highest-ranked losing semi-finalist from last year, Serbia will take Russia's place in the Davis Cup Finals.

The wild card previously handed to Serbia will now go to one of the 12 nations knocked out in the qualifiers that took place earlier this month.

Likewise, as the highest-ranked side among the 2021 losing Billie Jean King Cup semi-finalists, Australia will replace Russia in that competition.

Australia was due to take part in April's qualifiers, but opponent Slovakia will now receive a bye and advance directly to the Finals.

Belarus has also been barred from competing in both events, meaning Belgium will receive a walkover in their qualifying match and advance to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.