Auger-Aliassime believes Canada's Davis Cup time has come

Standing in the way of Canada, the runner-up in 2019 and still chasing a maiden Davis Cup trophy, is 28-time champion Australia after Lleyton Hewitt's team accounted for Croatia.

The Australians will have had a day to recover from their efforts while Canada will be hoping it can carry its momentum into the title-deciding tie in Malaga, Spain.

Lorenzo Sonego gave Italy the lead by beating Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 in an opening clash that lasted three hours and 14 minutes.

That piled the pressure on Auger-Aliassime in the next rubber as he took on Lorenzo Musetti but it did not show as he powered to a 6-3 6-4 victory and set up a decisive doubles contest.

Canada captain Frank Dancevic chose Auger-Aliassime over Shapovalov to partner Vasek Pospisil against Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini and the decision paid off as they earned a 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 win.

It has been a super 2022 for Auger-Aliassime, who has won his first four singles titles on the ATP Tour and climbed to number six in the rankings, and the year could be crowned from his perspective with the most prized team trophy in men's tennis.

"It's been a special journey, special year," Auger-Aliassime said.

"I think this is the most complete team that we have had in the history of Canadian tennis. I feel we deserve to be in that position now.

"I have said it many times throughout the years, this is one of the goals I think for all the guys to go far and to win it all.

"I'm really proud of everybody's effort. It's been a great journey.

"It's the last day tomorrow of Davis Cup for this year so we're ready to give it all."