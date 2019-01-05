Anderson edges past Karlovic for Pune title

The Wimbledon finalist was at his big-serving best, but still required tie-breaks to triumph, unable to wear down his 39-year-old opponent, the oldest finalist on the Tour since Ken Rosewall in 1977.

Karlovic led the breaker in the third, but No.1 seed Anderson responded to instead prevail 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) in Pune.

The serves dominated from the off, with few opportunities for a breakthrough until Anderson applied pressure with a series of superb returns at 5-4, but passed up two set-point opportunities.

Karlovic came through that stern examination, yet a sloppy tie-break — including two uncharacteristic double faults — gave Anderson the opener.

Some phenomenal Karlovic defence forced a second tiebreak and it was Anderson's turn to falter, slipping 5-1 behind after a pair of mini-breaks before the Croatian levelled up.

A pair of championship points were swatted away by Karlovic as the pair completed a third set without a break of serve and the underdog was in control as Anderson protested an early call had put him off in the tie-break.

The response was sublime, though, and Karlovic twice failed to hold serve before Anderson aced his way to victory.