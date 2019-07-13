AFCON 2019
Alcott makes history with 'Dylan Slam'

Australia's Dylan Alcott won the first ever quad wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon with a 6-0 6-2 thrashing of Briton Andy Lapthorne on Sunday (AEST).

The 28-year-old Australian now holds every Major singles title, a feat christened the 'Dylan Slam' and the no.1 seed was delighted after his triumph on Court 12.

"I'm trending on Twitter at home," he said.

"The AFL is on at the moment, and the NRL. I'm trending with them. People care and watch now. I love that, you know what I mean? So cool."

He added: "My dad said, 'Congratulations on your eighth grand slam'. I said, 'That's nine, champion'."

In Lapthorne, Alcott beat his own double partner, the pair having already teamed up to claim the doubles title.

He now stands to make more history if he can win at the US Open, meaning he would have claimed all four Majors in a calendar year.

Latest Stories