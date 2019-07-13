Alcott makes history with 'Dylan Slam'

The 28-year-old Australian now holds every Major singles title, a feat christened the 'Dylan Slam' and the no.1 seed was delighted after his triumph on Court 12.

The Dylan Slam: complete@DylanAlcott is the first ever #Wimbledon quad wheelchair singles champion after beating Andy Lapthorne and now holds all Grand Slam singles titles 👏 pic.twitter.com/IGAXbw92Mz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019

"I'm trending on Twitter at home," he said.

"The AFL is on at the moment, and the NRL. I'm trending with them. People care and watch now. I love that, you know what I mean? So cool."

He added: "My dad said, 'Congratulations on your eighth grand slam'. I said, 'That's nine, champion'."

Wimbledon Singles Champion. I can’t believe it. Definition of a dream come true #Wimbledon @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/l1i2rJsAtG — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) July 13, 2019

In Lapthorne, Alcott beat his own double partner, the pair having already teamed up to claim the doubles title.

The first ever quad wheelchair champions at #Wimbledon@DylanAlcott and @lapstar11 beat Koji Sugeno and David Wagner to win the doubles title - and they celebrated in some style pic.twitter.com/NDmPlRmAv0 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2019

He now stands to make more history if he can win at the US Open, meaning he would have claimed all four Majors in a calendar year.