Waratahs storm back to spoil Force return

The Perth-based franchise was axed from Super Rugby three years ago, but returned for Super Rugby AU, a new domestic competition arranged because of travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was all going so well for Force as it scored 14 points without reply in the first half, Byron Ralston claiming the opening try and Ian Prior on target with three penalties.

The Waratahs roared back after a slow start, Gus Bell striking a blow to Force by touching down on the stroke of half-time and Tom Staniforth crossing after the break.

Will Harrison booted 13 points as Rob Penney's side secured a first victory in its second match.