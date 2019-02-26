Waratahs hooker Latu hit with six-week ban

Australia hooker Tolu Latu has been hit with a six-week ban after pleading guilty to dangerous play in the Waratahs' narrow Super Rugby win at the Sunwolves.

Latu was cited in the 79th minute of the Tahs' 31-30 triumph at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium after being accused of dangerous play in a ruck or maul.

The 26 year-old was deemed to have charged into the back of the maul in a dangerous and reckless manner, while Ed Quirk suffered a knee injury in the incident that requires surgery.

SANZAAR's Foul Play Review Committee found the action worthy of a 10-week offence "due to the vulnerability of the victim, the gravity of the offence and the extent of the injury caused to the victim".

However, the punishment was trimmed to six weeks after Latu showed remorse and the fact his last offence occurred three years ago.

Latu's ban runs up to and including April 20.