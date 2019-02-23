Sharks down Blues, Stormers clinch it at the last

After routing Sunwolves a week ago, the Sharks coped better than the Lions in the humid Durban conditions in a match strewn with errors.

It was essentially game over by half-time when Aphelele Fassi, Akker van der Merwe and Robert du Preez tries helped the home side to a 19-0 lead.

Tanielu Tele'a found a gap with 17 minutes left to briefly threaten a Blues fightback, but Curwin Bosch's 80-metre interception try in the closing seconds completed the Sharks' win.

The Stormers suffered a hammering by the Bulls last weekend, but Herschel Jantjies' jinking try in the fifth added minute tied up their South African derby with the Lions in Cape Town.

SP Marais added the extras to seal a 19-17 triumph for a Stormers side that had trailed since the sixth minute to Kwagga Smith's try.