Rampant Reds thrash sorry Force

James O'Connor scored a try and kicked 17 points in an influential performance from five-eighth, while Filipo Daugunu and Tate McDermott both touched down twice in the rout.

The rampant Reds scored eight tries in total to record their biggest victory over the struggling Force, surpassing the 50-10 triumph they managed during the 2010 season.

Daugunu crossed twice in the opening half but the Reds cut loose after the break, producing a points spree after Andrew Ready finally got their opponents on the scoreboard with a 43rd-minute try.

Fraser McReight's 55th-minute score was quickly followed by McDermott's brace, with O'Connor, Bryce Hegarty and Tuaina Tualima piling on the misery in the closing stages of the one-sided contest.

The emphatic bonus-point victory moves Brad Thorn's side above the Brumbies in the standings. The two teams will meet in the final round of fixtures.