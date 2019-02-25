Lions captain Whiteley out for up to eight weeks

The number eight, a 23-time South Africa international, sustained the problem in his side's 19-17 Super Rugby defeat to the Stormers.

"Lions captain @WarrenWhiteley has a torn pectoralis major muscle (left) which he sustained in the Vodacom Super Rugby match against the DHL Stormers in Cape Town over the weekend," the Lions confirmed on Twitter.

"The tendon is intact. He should recover in 6-8 weeks."

An eight-week absence would see Whiteley return around late April, which could see him miss as many as eight Super Rugby matches.