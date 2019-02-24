Jaguares trump Bulls for first win

The Jaguares were beaten 25-16 at home to the Lions in round one last week, but the Argentinean side opened its account thanks to Rodrigo Bruni and Bautista Delguy.

The Bulls — 40-3 winners last time out — held a 12-9 lead on the hour-mark after fly-half Handre Pollard converted his fourth penalty of the game for the South African visitor in Buenos Aires.

But the Jaguares, who led 7-3 at half-time thanks to Matias Orlando's 17th-minute opener, came storming back at a wet Estadio Jose Amalfitani.

Bruni grounded the ball following a rolling maul in the 63rd minute and Joaquin Diaz Bonilla added the extras, before Delguy sealed the victory on the overlap nine minutes later.