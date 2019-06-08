Jaguares too strong for Sharks

Gonzalo Quesada's side, which leads the South African Conference, was inspired by the try-scoring exploits of Sebastian Cancelliere and Emiliano Boffelli in a dominant display.

Cancelliere touched down to cap a fine team move inside the opening three minutes, with Boffelli getting in on the act before the interval.

The hosts took the game beyond the Sharks before the hour mark as Boffelli plucked the ball from the sky before crossing the whitewash, while Cancelliere also doubled his tally soon after.

A late Andre Esterhuizen try provided some consolation for the Sharks, but an impressive Jaguares outfit had the final say courtesy of Santiago Carreras' score.

Robert du Preez's men remain bottom of the South African Conference.