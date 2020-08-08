Gordon hat-trick helps clinch record win

Scrum-half Gordon crossed for three of his side's five tries before the break, Jack Maddocks and Alex Newsome also touching down during the onslaught at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Will Harrison converted them all following a fifth-minute penalty that had opened the scoring, his boot helping the Tahs open up a stunning 38-0 lead midway through the Super Rugby AU contest.

Tom Horton added to their advantage with a close-range finish in the 52nd minute, this time Ben Donaldson adding the extras in wet conditions caused by steady rain.

Jack Hardy finally grabbed the visiting Reds' first points with a try soon after, while James O'Connor went over in the final move of the game for a score the five-eighth also converted.

However, despite the late points, the final margin of victory for Waratahs is the biggest in a Super Rugby meeting between the sides.