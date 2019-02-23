Crusaders outclass Hurricanes

The reigning Super Rugby champions were at their fluent best in a commanding display that saw them race into a 24-0 half-time lead.

Scott Robertson's side ran in six tries against the side they beat in last year's semi-final, with All Blacks duo Richie Mo'unga and Scott Barrett claiming two apiece.

Fellow international Jordan Taufua also got in on the act, while recent Test debutant George Bridge grabbed the hosts' final try.

The Waratahs bounced back from their narrow opening-round loss to the Hurricanes in fitting fashion.

Having been beaten by a point, they wrapped up a 31-30 victory against the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

Elsewhere, in a game between two sides who started the season with defeats, the Brumbies thrashed the Chiefs 54-17.