Crusaders keep three-peat dream alive

Scott Robertson's men will now meet the Jaguares in the showdown after a hard-fought victory in a memorable clash in Christchurch.

A pair of tries from Sevu Reece and one from Richie Mo'unga ensured the Crusaders were triumphant despite a two-try retort from Ngani Laumape and one apiece from Ben Lam and TJ Perenara.

The hosts raced into a 13-0 lead, with Mo'unga kicking two penalties either side of Reece's excellent try after he collected Ryan Crotty's probing kick.

The Hurricanes proved hard to shake and Laumape drove over the line, allowing Beauden Barrett's conversion to further reduce the deficit before the interval.

That gap shrunk to a single point when Lam put the finishing touches on a fine team move at the start of the second half.

However, Mo'unga added the extras to his own try three minutes later as the Crusaders, who finished top of the overall standings, sought to reassert their authority.

Although the Hurricanes again hit back through the impressive Laumape, Reece matched the New Zealand international's personal try tally soon after.

A back-and-forth contest continued to entertain as Perenara threw a dummy pass before dotting down to mark his record-breaking 127th Hurricanes appearance in style.

It was not until Mo'unga split the posts with a late penalty that a classic encounter was finally settled in favour of the reigning champions.