Goals to Mark O'Hara and Jonah Ayunga lifted the home side to a memorable win over Ange Postecoglou's out-of-sorts visitor, which struggled to create chances in the face of a resolute and organised defensive performance from the home side.

Indeed it was St Mirren manager Steve Robinson's first ever win over Celtic, which had won its previous six straight league games, amassing 25 goals and conceding just one along the way.