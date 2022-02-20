St Johnstone v Hearts February 20, 2022 02:24 5:10 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Hearts WATCH the Scottish Premiership LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Hearts St Johnstone Football SPFL -Latest Videos 5:10 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Hearts 5:05 min SPFL: Motherwell v Aberdeen 5:17 min SPFL: Hibernian v Ross County 5:18 min SPFL: Livingston v St Mirren 9:41 min Ligue 1: Nantes v PSG 4:08 min Prickly Pioli fends off title talk after slip-up 1:30 min Kane heroics thrust City into true title battle 2:04 min 2. Bundesliga: FC Nurnberg v Jahn Regensburg 4:08 min Serie A: Salernitana v AC Milan 5:33 min LaLiga: Real Madrid v Alaves