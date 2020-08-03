Perhaps fittingly, one of the 'Rosses' netted the decisive goal, Ross Stewart tucking away what would turn out to be the winning penalty for Ross County in the 24th-minute.

The next best chance of the match fell to Motherwell's Liam Donnelly, also from the spot, but the midfielder sent his shot wide after sending Ross County 'keeper Ross Laidlaw the wrong way.

Ross County brought on striker Ross Draper with five minutes remaining, but the services of reserve 'keeper Ross Doohan weren't required.